BARRY - Clayton Earl DeHart, age 79, of Barry, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.



He was born in Pittsfield on Sept. 5, 1939 a son of Lorenza and Louise (Wade) DeHart. He married Sonjie Kaye Stinebaker on Dec. 21, 1963, in Chambersburg, and she survives.



Clayton grew up and graduated from Griggsville High School. After graduation he joined the U.S. Army in 1963 and served Fort Lee, Virginia, and was honorably discharged in 1965. He returned to Pike County and worked as a mechanic for C. Marshall Ford in Pittsfield for a time. He then began his career for Illinois Rural Electric Co-op as a serviceman for Barry and the surrounding area. He served his customers for over 34 years until his retirement in December 1999. Clayton loved to work in his machine shop. He was a master metal worker and built many specialized parts for people. He helped on many community projects not wanting any recognition for his work. He was a kind and generous man who enjoyed helping others.



He is survived by his wife, Sonjie Kaye; a sister, Cindy (husband, Dale) Shelton of Griggsville; and a brother, Robert (Karen) DeHart of Pittsfield. Also surviving is sister-in-law, Sue DeHart of Shelbyville; brother-in-law, Howard (wife, Vera) Staffy of Pittsfield; a sister- and brother-in-law, Ginger and Bob Rogers of Loraine, and Ginger's daughter, Peggy Blickhan of Chicago; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his parents; a sister, Marilyn Staffy; and two brothers, Allen and Charles DeHart.



A Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to Barry Fire Department or the Barry Food Pantry.

