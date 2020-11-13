Cledus Junior Barfield, 93, of Versailles died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Heritage Health in Mount Sterling.

He was born Aug. 23, 1927, in Naples, the son of Arthur and Mamie Dunmire Barfield. He married Esther J. Six on Jan. 3, 1948, in Bluffs and she preceded him in death on March 15, 2016.

He is survived by four sons and one daughter, Jeff (Jeanette) Barfield of Mount Sterling, Steve (Vickie) Barfield of Meredosia, Chris (Bob) Henninger of Chambersburg, and Johnny Barfield and Randall (Tammy) Barfield, both of Versailles; 18 grandchildren; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Helen Bunch of Godfrey, Velma Heckrodt of Mount Sterling, Lucille Jockisch of Meredosia and Dorothy Wilson of Monticello, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one son, Tommy in infancy; two grandsons, Lucas Barfield and Russell Barfield; one brother, James Edward Barfield; and two sisters, Betty June Barfield and Carol Mefford.

Mr. Barfield farmed his entire life in the Versailles and Chambersburg areas. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, enlisting at the age of 17 and serving on the USS Brevard. Cledus was an avid hunter, fisherman and storyteller, and he loved playing cards. He was a great family man and especially loved his grandchildren.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery in Meredosia. Memorials are suggested to Parkinson's Foundation or Alzheimer's Association. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Meredosia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.