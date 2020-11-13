1/1
Cledus Junior Barfield
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cledus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Cledus Junior Barfield, 93, of Versailles died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Heritage Health in Mount Sterling.

He was born Aug. 23, 1927, in Naples, the son of Arthur and Mamie Dunmire Barfield. He married Esther J. Six on Jan. 3, 1948, in Bluffs and she preceded him in death on March 15, 2016.

He is survived by four sons and one daughter, Jeff (Jeanette) Barfield of Mount Sterling, Steve (Vickie) Barfield of Meredosia, Chris (Bob) Henninger of Chambersburg, and Johnny Barfield and Randall (Tammy) Barfield, both of Versailles; 18 grandchildren; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Helen Bunch of Godfrey, Velma Heckrodt of Mount Sterling, Lucille Jockisch of Meredosia and Dorothy Wilson of Monticello, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one son, Tommy in infancy; two grandsons, Lucas Barfield and Russell Barfield; one brother, James Edward Barfield; and two sisters, Betty June Barfield and Carol Mefford.

Mr. Barfield farmed his entire life in the Versailles and Chambersburg areas. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, enlisting at the age of 17 and serving on the USS Brevard. Cledus was an avid hunter, fisherman and storyteller, and he loved playing cards. He was a great family man and especially loved his grandchildren.

A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery in Meredosia. Memorials are suggested to Parkinson's Foundation or Alzheimer's Association. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Meredosia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Meredosia Chapel - Meredosia
117 S. Putnam St.
Meredosia, IL 62665
(217) 584-1514
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
November 12, 2020
So very sad for your loss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. ❤
NancyBehymer
November 12, 2020
My condolences to the Barfield family.
Cledus was a great man, loved hearing his stories, and that laugh of his.
Stacy Scheer
November 12, 2020
So sorry to see about the passing of Cledus. May God be with all the family and friends and may He comfort all of you. We are sure he will be missed greatly....Jim and Sue Cox
Jim and Sue Cox
Neighbor
November 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss! I know my Parents enjoyed his daily visits at the station. He will be missed by many.
Cathy Berendes
Friend
November 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
barb duncan
November 11, 2020
Me and my family are sorry for your loss
Jacob Cooper
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved