Service Information Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield 530 West Adams Pittsfield , IL 62363 (217)-285-5505 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield 530 West Adams Pittsfield , IL 62363 Graveside service 12:00 PM Griggsville Cemetery Griggsville , IL

PITTSFIELD — Clementine Maggio, 97, of Griggsville passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield.



She was born on Sept. 2, 1922, near Chambersburg to Walter and Helen Merriman Ranft. She first married Raymond Gallagher in Springfield. She later married Anthony J. Maggio, and he passed away on Feb. 12, 1978.



Clementine was a certified nurse's assistant until her retirement in 1993. She enjoyed cooking and taking pictures, but her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She also loved family dinners, particularly the fried chicken. Clementine spent her last few years with her Griggsville Estates family, where she was given wonderful and loving care.



She is survived by her son, Dale (Gayle) Gallagher of Versailles; grandchildren, Caroline (Joseph) Cox of Perry, Anita (Mark) Read of Versailles, Sarah Gallagher of Louisville, Kentucky, Jon (Glynda) Koch of Versailles, Heidi (Lester) Welty of Mount Sterling and Erica (Jason) Markert of Mount Sterling; four great-grandchildren, Lindsay (Trent) Slight of Griggsville, Hayden Bradshaw of Griggsville, Cole Bradshaw of Griggsville and Gavin Montgomery of Versailles; six great-stepgrandchildren; three great-great-granddaughters, Lincoln, Hattie and Ariella Slight; and a brother, J.W. (Sherry) Ranft of Pittsfield.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tony Maggio; a great-grandson, Kyden Montgomery; a sister, Frances Nelson; and nephews, John Andrew Ranft and Gregory Six.



Graveside services will be at noon Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Griggsville Cemetery in Griggsville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, prior to the service, at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Memorials are suggested to Griggsville Cemetery or to the Griggsville Estates Activity Fund.

