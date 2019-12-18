Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clemma Zoe-Ann (Sparks) Hoover. View Sign Service Information Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield 530 West Adams Pittsfield , IL 62363 (217)-285-5505 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield 530 West Adams Pittsfield , IL 62363 View Map Graveside service 11:30 AM Smith Cemetery Milton , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

PITTSFIELD — Clemma Zoe-Ann Hoover, 88, of Osage Beach, Missouri, and formerly of Milton passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Lake Meadow Nursing Home in Osage Beach.



She was born on Jan. 25, 1931, in Pittsfield to Lawrence and Francis Browning Sparks. She married John O. Hoover on July 25, 1950, in Quincy, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 28, 2018.



Clemma graduated from Pittsfield High School and went on to work as a telephone operator in Pittsfield for several years. Once she married John O., she became a farm wife and also owned and operated a convenience store in Milton, where she loved being around all the children who came in. Clemma grew up swimming at King Pool in Pittsfield. In later years, she enjoyed water skiing and boating with her family every summer at Lake of the Ozarks and on the Illinois River. She loved cooking and was known for her homemade noodles; she also embroidered dish towels for all of her grandchildren. Clemma was a member of Milton Christian Church, where she taught Sunday school and was a youth group leader for many years. Her biggest joy in life was being around her family and grandchildren.



She is survived by two sons, Roger Hoover of Osage Beach and Ed (Sonnie) Hoover of Winchester; a daughter, Kathy (Tom) Sheldon of Mandeville, Louisiana; six grandchildren, Brittany (Kenny) MacMaster, Alison (Scott) Lee, Sean (Kalyn) Hunter, Kobie Hoover, Dante Hoover and Adam Hoover; six great-grandchildren, Mason MacMaster, Hunter MacMaster, Lilly Lee, Harrison Lee, Valie Hunter and Jordyn Hunter; and two sisters, Sue (Jim) Riggs of Winchester and Jean Peak of Winchester.



She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend of 68 years, John O. Hoover; her parents, Lawrence and Francis Sparks; and a brother-in-law, George Peak.



Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield with a graveside service to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Smith Cemetery near Milton. Memorial donations are suggested to Milton Christian Church or Milton Ball Park. Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 18, 2019

