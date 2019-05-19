MOUNT STERLING - Cletus S. "Bud" Barker, 97, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, and formerly of Mount Sterling, died Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Halifax Health Hospice Center in Edgewater, Florida. Per his request, cremation rites will be accorded and memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling. Burial will follow at the Hersman Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted at the graveside by the United States Marine Corps Funeral Honors Detail. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 19, 2019