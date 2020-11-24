Clo Ann McGlasson, 79, of Jacksonville passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Prairie Village Health Care in Jacksonville.

She was born Aug. 15, 1941, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Stan and Cora Coats Tendick. She married Paul Wayne McGlasson on Jan. 30, 1958, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 21, 2017.

Shel is survived by two children, Penny (John) Hine of Arlington, Texas, and Pete McGlasson of Chapin; 10 grandchildren, Holly Nelson, Don Wayne McGlasson, Jake McGlasson, Jesse McGlasson, Tiffany Canada, Jennifer Hine, Paige Hine, Amber Jones, Mike McGlasson and Matt McGlasson; 13 great-grandchildren, Ricky Fanning, Raven Nelson, Rain Nelson, Christian Crocker, Katelyn Crocker, Cassie Crocker, Madeline Werries, Nolan Werries, Killian Paul McGlasson, Gavin Canada, Liam Canada, Amelia Canada and Rigsdon McGlasson; two sisters, Jody Short of Cottage Hills and Trudy Hayes of Jacksonville; two brothers, Mo Tendick of Woodson and Tom Tendick of Cottage Hills; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death one son, Paul Wayne McGlasson Jr.; one daughter, Patty S. Gerdes; one sister, Alma Oliver; and two brothers, Mack Tendick and Don Tendick.

Clo Ann had been a cook at Jacksonville High School and later worked at Buchheit's and Jacksonville Family Dollar. She enjoyed helping and caring for others and always wanted to make sure you had something to eat. She loved sewing, canning, working in her garden, watching hummingbirds, taking care of her chickens and spending time with her kids and grandchildren. She liked helping her husband on the farm and running to town to get parts for whatever he was working on. She also enjoyed baking, playing cards and socializing with neighbors and friends.

Because of the current pandemic, there will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Prairie Village Health Care Activity Fund. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.