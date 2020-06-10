Colleen Amelia White, 78, of Jacksonville passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital.

She was born June 15, 1941, in Champaign, the daughter of James Edward and Catherine Buck Marmion. She married Danny White on Feb. 6, 1971, in Decatur. He passed away May 4, 2020.

She is survived by two sons, Michael Alan (Caroline) White of Springfield and Troy Matthew White of Jacksonville; three daughters, Angela Michelle Sheehan of Columbus, Ohio, Cynthia Renee (Shawn) Hamlin of Springfield and Kellie Leann (Michael) Verdi of Leesburg, Virginia; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Natalie Verdi; one brother, Michael Marmion; and one sister, Sharon Marmion.

Mrs. White was employed at Newman's Shoes in Jacksonville for many years and was a caregiver. She was an active member of Church of Our Saviour. She also was a member of Catholic Daughters of America and the CHRAMMA Club.

A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at Church of Our Saviour. Memorials are suggested to Church of Our Saviour. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.