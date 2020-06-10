Colleen Amelia White
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Colleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Colleen Amelia White, 78, of Jacksonville passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital.

She was born June 15, 1941, in Champaign, the daughter of James Edward and Catherine Buck Marmion. She married Danny White on Feb. 6, 1971, in Decatur. He passed away May 4, 2020.

She is survived by two sons, Michael Alan (Caroline) White of Springfield and Troy Matthew White of Jacksonville; three daughters, Angela Michelle Sheehan of Columbus, Ohio, Cynthia Renee (Shawn) Hamlin of Springfield and Kellie Leann (Michael) Verdi of Leesburg, Virginia; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Natalie Verdi; one brother, Michael Marmion; and one sister, Sharon Marmion.

Mrs. White was employed at Newman's Shoes in Jacksonville for many years and was a caregiver. She was an active member of Church of Our Saviour. She also was a member of Catholic Daughters of America and the CHRAMMA Club.

A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at Church of Our Saviour. Memorials are suggested to Church of Our Saviour. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved