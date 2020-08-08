Longtime Jacksonville resident Connie DeVan Roegge passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in the presence of her loving family.

She was born Jan. 24, 1933, in Geneva to Floyd and Catharine (Gee) DeVan and was raised in Wheaton. She graduated from MacMurray College in 1955 with a degree in physical education and obtained a master's degree from the University of Illinois-Springfield. She married Darrell Roegge in 1955. She taught at Illinois College, Chapin and Concord elementary schools and at Triopia High School. She finished her working career as a swimming and water exercise instructor at Sherwood Eddy YMCA (Bob Freesen YMCA) as recently as 2018, having taught multiple generations.

She is survived by a brother, Byron DeVan of Edgewater, Florida; a sister, Caye Mizhir of Winchendon, Massachusetts; sisters-in-law, Sharon Rice of Jacksonville and Peg DeVan of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; two sons, Michael (Theresa) of Quincy and Brian (Susan) of St. Paul, Minnesota; a daughter, Susan (Ken) Hecht of Port Washington, New York; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother, Jack DeVan.

She led an adventurous life with avid interests in bike riding, swimming, reading, kayaking, spelunking and world travel. She was active in Girl Scouting her entire life, both as a Scout and a troop leader; she also served as a Cub Scouts den mother. The family also hosted foreign exchange students. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville, where she served on several church committees through the years. She delivered Doorbell Dinners, served on the board at Kemmerer Village for 24 years and volunteered for many charitable organizations.

Her family and friends will miss her greatly.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to First Presbyterian Church or Bob Freesen YMCA. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.