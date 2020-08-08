1/1
Connie DeVan Roegge
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Longtime Jacksonville resident Connie DeVan Roegge passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in the presence of her loving family.

She was born Jan. 24, 1933, in Geneva to Floyd and Catharine (Gee) DeVan and was raised in Wheaton. She graduated from MacMurray College in 1955 with a degree in physical education and obtained a master's degree from the University of Illinois-Springfield. She married Darrell Roegge in 1955. She taught at Illinois College, Chapin and Concord elementary schools and at Triopia High School. She finished her working career as a swimming and water exercise instructor at Sherwood Eddy YMCA (Bob Freesen YMCA) as recently as 2018, having taught multiple generations.

She is survived by a brother, Byron DeVan of Edgewater, Florida; a sister, Caye Mizhir of Winchendon, Massachusetts; sisters-in-law, Sharon Rice of Jacksonville and Peg DeVan of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; two sons, Michael (Theresa) of Quincy and Brian (Susan) of St. Paul, Minnesota; a daughter, Susan (Ken) Hecht of Port Washington, New York; five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother, Jack DeVan.

She led an adventurous life with avid interests in bike riding, swimming, reading, kayaking, spelunking and world travel. She was active in Girl Scouting her entire life, both as a Scout and a troop leader; she also served as a Cub Scouts den mother. The family also hosted foreign exchange students. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Jacksonville, where she served on several church committees through the years. She delivered Doorbell Dinners, served on the board at Kemmerer Village for 24 years and volunteered for many charitable organizations.

Her family and friends will miss her greatly.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to First Presbyterian Church or Bob Freesen YMCA. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
20 entries
August 7, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Michael, Brian, Susan, and your families. I remember your Mom being full of energy and always having a smile on her face. She touched many people’s lives and will be greatly missed. My prayers are with all of you.
Charlotte (Tegeder) Wildrick
Friend
August 7, 2020
Mike, Brian, Susan and family, my deepest sympathy on the passing of your mother. I remember how my parents always enjoyed spending time with your Mom and Dad. May all the warm and loving memories of her life that was well lived help ease your sorrow. You’re all in my prayers.
David Tegeder
Friend
August 7, 2020
Michael, Susan, Brian and other
Family members
I just learned of Connie's passing. My
sincere sympathy to all of you. She,
Your Dad, my husband Daryle and I
along with our children enjoyed being
close friends for many many years.
I am sure your many happy memories
will help you in your sorrow. May
God give you strength, courage, peace
and His love. My thoughts and
prayers are with all of you. God
Bless. Love to all, Donna Tegeder


Donna Tegeder
Friend
August 7, 2020
We celebrate Connie's life, and remember fondly her positive spirit and caring nature in all of her encounters with others. We send our sympathy to her family and her many friends.
David and Wanda Tiffany
Friend
August 6, 2020
Connie will be deeply missed. She was indeed an adventurous soul. The love she had for teaching others showed in the smile and warmth of her face. We have spent many great family times together at her home. She always opened her home to us. Our deepest sympathy to Michael, Brian and Susan. You will be in our thoughts and prayers. We love you Roegge family! Kevin and Lisa Streeter
Kevin Strester
Family
August 6, 2020
Ann and Duane send our deepest sympathies to the family of Connie's. She has been a dear friend since we met at Wheaton Jr. High in 1945. We were Girl Scouts, Band Members, and Life Guards together. We have stayed in contact all these years. What happy memories we will always have of Connie. My husband and I will miss her very much.
Catherine Carlson
Friend
August 6, 2020
You can see her heart in her face. Our loss is Heaven's gain. Until we meet again you will be loved and missed. Our family times are like roots to our lives, long and deep. Sympathy to all our family and Connie's friends. She was full of life and amazement. Wanda & Paul Cody, Shirley Streeter
Wanda Cody
Family
August 6, 2020
There truly was no one in the world like Connie Roegge. Her zest for life was genuinely contagious. As many, I possess countless fond memories of her; both from First Presbyterian Church and the YMCA pool. Connie was a true treasure to learn from and could always bring a smile to anyone's face. Her affable and venturesome demeanor will be missed greatly. May your thoughts and memories of Connie bring you comfort during this time. Extending my deepest condolences.
Taylor Hinton
Student
August 6, 2020
Mike and Family I am so sorry for your loss of your Mother and Grandmother. May God Bless you and your families .
Karen Saxer
Friend
August 5, 2020
Connie was a delight to work with on the First Presbyterian Board of Deacons. Her dedication to serving others will always be a positive example for me, extending back to my childhood memories within the church. In later years, my daughters enjoyed their time learning to swim under her tutelage. May your memories sustain you today and in the future.
Renee Fox
August 5, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss and for the loss of our friend Connie. She was a part of our lives for a long time.
Connie taught both of our kids how to swim and encouraged them on to swim team. She encouraged Cathy to learn to teach lessons which she did under Connie’s guidance.
Lynn will miss seeing Connie at the Y pool and at the senior potlucks. She and Lynn shared a love of both the Y and swimming and teaching kids. They talked about so much over the years. So many memories.
We hope your loving memories memories help you during this time. And the knowledge of the amount of lives she touched in such an important way through teaching swimming and exercise over all these years. Connie will be missed by many!
Lynn, Chuck, Cathy and Chris Colburn
Friend
August 5, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Have many fond memories of Connie thru out the years. She will be missed. She never missed a chance to fill me in on your lives and would always refer to me as Leroy.
Terry. & Marcy Jones
August 5, 2020
I'm so sad to hear of Connie's passing. She was my first cousin. We knew each other as children, and then, a few years ago, we renewed our acquaintanceship when she and Darrell traveled to San Diego. It was a pleasure for both of us. RIP Connie.
Anne Walker
Family
August 5, 2020
With sympathy to Connie’s family and friends. What a legacy for Jacksonville YMCA instructional swimming classes.
Joe & Becky Dewees
August 5, 2020
So very sorry for your loss of such an incredible woman. She was such an active, full of life and love lady who enjoyed everything she did. Thinking of you and your family during this time and sending prayers your way.
Brittney Burgess
Friend
August 5, 2020
Connie will be missed by so many. Those of us at First Presbyterian church in Jacksonville will remember her as an active and caring member. Also, so many memories of Connie at our local YMCA.
Linda Feleky
Friend
August 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of Connie’s passing. She taught all three of my children to swim at the YMCA. She always had high expectations and pushed the kids while showing them the support they needed to be successful swimmers. I’m grateful for the lifelong skill she taught so many children. Your family will be in my thoughts prayers.
Kelly Maul
August 5, 2020
My Mother In Law was amazing in every way. Her life was a true inspiration. Her energy, her beliefs, her drive for life long learning and so much more.
Her support for all the years I've been happily married to her son, Brian, and her support of our bookstore will always be appreciated.She's been such a great cheerleader for our efforts.
I want to publicly express my condolences to her fantastic grandchildren too. This is an extra hard time to say goodbye to your grandma. She was so, so proud of John, Wilson, Sally and Matt and Meg too. They all deserve her pride as they make their way as adults.
A huge thank you to Susan for the loving care she's given and of course to Mike too.
I will miss my Mother In Law every day. I love her very much.
Sue Roegge
Family
August 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of Connie’s passing. She certainly lived her life well. May God bless you and your families during this sad time.
Nancy Schneider
Family
August 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of Connie's passing. What a worker!
Mike Orr
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved