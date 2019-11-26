GREENFIELD — Connie Jo (Witt) Tharp, 82, of Greenfield died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.



She was born July 10, 1937, the youngest of six children to Lee and Sybil (McCracken) Witt. She married John H. Tharp on July 7, 1993, in Greenfield, and he preceded her in death on June 4, 1998.



Surviving are a daughter, Leanna (Chet) Wynn of Jacksonville; two sons, Mark (Teal) Cunningham of Greenfield and Tony (Melissa) Cunningham of Plainview; five grandchildren, Callie, Beth, Audri, Carley and Dylan; two stepgrandchildren, Kerry and Anne; and eight great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by a grandson, Travis Cunningham; two sisters, Marjorie Bowman and Audree Doyle; and three brothers, Robert, Charles and William.



Connie graduated in 1955 from Greenfield High School, was a cook for 40 years at Greenfield Elementary School, and attended Charity Southern Baptist Church. She enjoyed her flowers and reading, and always wanted to be on the go. She especially loved being with her family and friends.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Charity Southern Baptist Church in Greenfield. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday until the time of services at the church. Burial will follow at Oak Wood Cemetery, north of Greenfield. Memorials are suggested to Passavant Area Hospital Transitional Care Unit. Shields-Bishop Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.