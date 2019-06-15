Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie (Lowe) Potter. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Funeral service 11:00 AM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Burial Diamond Grove Cemetery. Send Flowers Obituary

Connie Potter, 79, of Jacksonville passed away Friday morning, June 14, 2019, at her residence.



She was born Sept. 4, 1939, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Melvin and Catherine Servance Lowe. She married James E. Potter on Sept. 1, 1957, in Hernando, Mississippi, and he preceded her in death on June 4, 2017.



She is survived by two sons, Jamie (Cindy) Potter and Jeremy (Kaitlyn) Potter, both of Jacksonville; one daughter, Tammy (Bob) Carpenter of Franklin; five grandchildren, Courtney (Tanner) Cole, Talia Potter, Orin Potter, Sam (Kortny) Carpenter and Chris Carpenter; six great-grandchildren, Carson, Morgan, Lexie and Josie Cole, Trinity Carpenter and Ellie Dixon; one brother, Melvin Lowe of White Hall; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one great-grandson, Collin James Cole.



Mrs. Potter had been employed at Waddell's, Capitol Records and Turner Junior High School. She retired from Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church, where she was secretary for more than 20 years. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and her dog, Chin Lin; dancing with her husband; traveling; playing bunco and taking trips to the boat.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 15, 2019

