Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map

On angels' wings, Connie soared to the gates of Heaven, where she reunited with her husband and loved ones. Her eternal life has begun.



Constance Charline Anderson left her earthly home in Jacksonville on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.



Born on March 28, 1946, at her family's home in Roodhouse, the daughter of Roy and Edith Story Walls, Connie was the youngest daughter of 10 children. Connie married her high school sweetheart, Mike Anderson, on July 6, 1963, at the groom's family home in Jacksonville.



Connie is survived by her three children, Charlene Anderson (husband, Gene Hinckley) and Mike Anderson (wife, Kim), both of Jacksonville, and Dr. Brandye Nobiling (husband, Josh) of Dover, Delaware; five grandchildren who were the light of her life, Alexander and Isaac Anderson, Camri Anderson, and Madeline and Victoria Fellhauer, all of Jacksonville; her beloved sister, Cookie Hoots of Jacksonville; her younger brother, Ron Walls of Carrollton; many loved in-laws, nieces and nephews; and her fur grandbabies, Sparkles, Paddington and Sunny.



She was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Mike; sisters, Ruth Scott, Gail McClanahan, Dorothy Retherford, Zada Little and DeLois Frye; brothers, Bill Walls and John Walls; a stepgrandson, Daeron Hinckley; and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.



Connie was the owner/operator of Connie's Tanning Salon from 1983 to 2003. She enjoyed getting to know her customers and considered them friends. When her husband became ill, she closed the tanning salon and opened an in-home day care. For 14 years, known to her grandchildren and daycare children as "Nan," Connie cared for many children. She dearly loved the kids and their families. Due to illness, she retired from her daycare business in late 2017.



Above all, Connie loved her family. She enjoyed following and attending her children and grandchildren's activities and visiting with her sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. An avid baker, Connie was known for her "Nan Noodles", sugar cookies and cinnamon sour cream coffee cake. She enjoyed her "bling bling" clothing and jewelry and getting her hair done. Connie loved angels and butterflies. In her free time, Connie enjoyed watching "Judge Judy", "Dr. Phil" and the Housewives. She treasured family Sunday dinners and celebrating special occasions at Jacksonville Country Club.



The family would like to express their gratitude to Jamie Foster, Connie's visiting nurse from Memorial Home Health, and Katelin Pattie, her morning caregiver, for their caring, professionalism and love.



