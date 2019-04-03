Obituary Print Cora Mae (Lovekamp) Scheer (1930 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

SPRINGFIELD — Cora Mae Scheer, a longtime resident of Arenzville, went to be with her Lord at 5:35 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019. Because of the onset of Alzheimer's disease and cancer, she no longer was able to live by herself and went to live under the loving care of her son, David, in Mississippi.



She was born Cora Mae Lovekamp on Aug. 5, 1930, to parents Edwin and Mabel Lovekamp.



Cora Mae Lovekamp married George Donald Scheer in February 1950. George passed away in November 1999. He had served his country for 26 years in the U.S. Navy and, altogether, they lived in North Carolina, California, Maryland, Virginia and Illinois.



Cora Mae loved to work outside in her yard, and she prided herself in preparing wholesome and delicious meals for her family. She also enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and the Bahamas with Linda and her family, and with Donald and his family.



Cora Mae was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was loved by all.



She is survived by son David Michael Scheer of Mississipi; daughter Linda Kay (Scheer/Rogers) Valencia of Georgia; grandson Jeremiah Rogers with his son Danny and daughter Cayla of Georgia; grandson Joshua Rogers with his daughter Georgia of Arkansas; grandson Luke Rogers of Georgia; son Donald Chris Scheer of Illinois; granddaughter Rachel (Scheer) Towner with her son, Jonathan, of Illinois; granddaughter Brittany with her son, Connor, of Illinois; sister Dee Thomas of Illinois; sister Marvel Gardner of Ohio; sister Myra Sundberg of Arizona; brother Charles Lovekamp of Illinois; sister Mary Ann Lovekamp of Illinois; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Theresa Curry and June Houston; and her baby brother, Antone.



Funeral Home Staab Funeral Home - Springfield

1109 South 5th Street

Springfield , IL 62703

