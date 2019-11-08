Cordelia Ruth Browning, 88, of Jacksonville passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital.
She was born April 7, 1931, in Bluffs, the daughter of Cap and Violet Sturgeon Reynolds. She married William Asa Browning on June 12, 1949, in Chambersburg, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 14, 2012.
She is survived by her children, Linda (Ken) Birdsell, Carol (Bob) Murphy, William Asa (Rebecca) Browning Jr. and Kimberly Dawn Thomas, all of Jacksonville, and Christopher (Sheri) Browning of Franklin; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Louise Marsh of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four brothers, LeRoy, Ray, John and James Lawson; one great-grandson, Cameron; and two great-great-grandsons, Leo and Owen.
Mrs. Browning had been employed at J. Capps and Sons and later as a beautician at Jacques Beauty Salon, both in Jacksonville. Her faith in the Lord was a very big part of her life. She attended Faith Tabernacle Church in Jacksonville and New Delhi Community Church in New Delhi. She was an excellent seamstress and cake decorator and enjoyed gardening and the outdoors.
A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Dorsey-Browning Cemetery in Perry. The family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
