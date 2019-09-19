Corinne F. (Schueller) Lebesch (1935 - 2019)
Obituary
Corinne F. Lebesch, 83, of Jacksonville died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Oct. 6, 1935, in Belgium, Wisconsin, the daughter of Joseph and Olga Wester Schueller. She married David Charles Lebesch on March 2, 1957, in Lake Church, Wisconsin, and he survives.

She also is survived by six children, Jeff (Zia Zybko) Lebesch of Fort Collins, Colorado, Pamela (the late Steve) Wilson of Jacksonville, Terri Lebesch of Jacksonville, Bonnie Lebesch of Fort Collins, Colorado, Linda (John) Price of Jacksonville, and Michael Lebesch of Fleming Island, Florida; seven grandchildren, Nick (Kelsey) Lebesch, Zak (Sarah) Danielson, Sara (Kyle) Schumacher, Kyle Wilson, Jake (Andrea) Price, Erin Lebesch and Justin Lebesch; four great-grandchildren, Millie, Bennett and Ruthie Schumacher and Hank Price; one sister, Marilyn (Rob) Carney of Woodbury, Oregon; three brothers, Rod (Joanne) Schueller of Port Washington, Wisconsin, Tom (Beth) Schueller of Kohler, Wisconsin, and Mark (Jan) Schueller of Mequon, Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews.

Corinne worked as a bookkeeper in Jacksonville for many years, at Jacksonville Floorcovering, United Wholesalers and D and C Tire. She was a member of Church of Our Saviour and Jacksonville Emblem Club, where she organized the club's annual craft fair. She enjoyed bowling, sewing and gardening, and had served as a Girl Scout leader and Cub Scout den mother. Corinne also enjoyed camping at Pine Point Campground and traveling with her husband.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at Williamson Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Church of Our Saviour or the . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 19, 2019
