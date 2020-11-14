Corrine Marie (Meier) Orchard joined her husband and family members in Heaven on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, one day after her 101st birthday.

She was born Nov. 10, 1919, on a farm near Meredosia, the daughter of Henry and Tillie Meier.

Daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother were the roles God gave her to fulfill, and she was grateful for each. Corrine knew who she was — a child of God. She greeted each of her days as a gift from God, never missing a prayer before each meal in thanksgiving, humbly asking her Lord for guidance and protection.

Corrine and her siblings — Orville, Frankie, Louise and Wilma — grew up in a family of joy, hard work and faith. She loved playing softball as a young girl, likely often with her brothers. She loved learning to play the guitar with her teenage pal, Leona. She cherished the hours spent playing cards with family and friends, especially her sister Wilma. She was proud when she got her first job as a bookkeeper at Chrisman Elevator in Meredosia, where she later met a handsome young man from Exeter named David Orchard. Together, she and Dave courageously met the future for 50 years, finally settling in Bluffs.

Corrine worked for 30 years at the Bank of Bluffs. After her husband's death in 1994, she relocated to Chapin, where she enjoyed summer and fall days on her front porch or that of her sister across the street, reliving happy times.

Corrine leaves behind a family who cherished her: daughters, Judy Martin (Gene) of Meredosia and Ronda Schmidt (Donald) of Newburgh, Indiana; grandchildren, Brad Martin (Connie), Amy Benjamin (Darrell), Julie Gregory (Scott), Joe Martin (Janie), Suzanne Woodward (Scott) and Chelsea Phillips; great-grandchildren, Erica DeWitt (Matt), Abbey Martin, Derek Benjamin, Alea Benjamin, Dyllan Martin, Jordyn Martin, Russell Gregory, Madison Gregory, Emma Gregory, Bain Woodward, Brody Woodward, Molly Phillips and Maddie Phillips; and great-great-grandchildren, McKinley Dewitt and Barrett DeWitt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Tillie Meier; her husband, David Orchard; one infant son, David; and her brothers and sisters.

Corrine cherished relationships and greeted everyone with encouragement and a smile. She and her sister Wilma were truly a "welcoming party" on Oak Street in Chapin or wherever they went. Both women never missed church, never missed an opportunity to rejoice in life, and never wavered in their faith.

Corrine was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in rural Meredosia and a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Jacksonville.

Corrine never hesitated to thank those who helped her in her later years, including the staff of Lavender Ridge Memory Care, whom her family thanks for the love and compassionate care she received from them.

Mom, Grandma, Friend, we will miss you and rejoice as you delight in God's beautiful gifts in Heaven.

We are thankful God gave us Corrine, we will meet again, Mom, Grandma, Friend.

Private services will be held, with burial at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery near Meredosia. Remembrances may be left online at buchanancody.com. Memorial gifts given in Corrine's memory may made be made to Faith Lutheran Church. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements.