PITTSFIELD — Courtney Vance Wade, 70, of Pittsfield passed away at his home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.



He was born on Nov. 26, 1948, in Pittsfield to Walter and Wilma Griffeth Wade. He married Joellen Cook on Feb. 24, 2003, in Las Vegas, and she survives.



Courtney graduated from Pittsfield High School and went on to attend Gem City Business College in Quincy. After graduating from college with a business degree, he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1968 and was stationed in Michigan and Iceland. After his honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force in 1974, Courtney returned to Pittsfield and joined his father in the real estate business. He owned and operated Wade Real Estate for 45 years until his passing.



Courtney was a member of Masonic Lodge #790 A.F. and A.M., The Shriners, and eventually became a member of the Royal Order of Jesters. He also was a member Pittsfield American Legion, Moose Lodge #420, and a past president and active member of the Jaycees. Courtney was a member for more than 30 years of the Steak Club and served as president. He also served as a board member of The Farmers National Bank of Griggsville and was a member of Old Orchard Country Club and the Illinois Realtor Assocation.



In earlier years, Courtney and Joellen took yearly trips to Arizona and then drove up to Las Vegas to spend several days. They later purchased a home in Lake of the Ozarks, where they spent many weekends year-round, enjoying their time with friends and family. Courtney was an avid St. Louis Cardinals football and St. Louis Rams football fan, holding season tickets for both teams, and was a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. He also enjoyed taking trips to Talladega with his friends to watch Nascar, and liked to golf.



He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Joellen; his children, Doug Wade of Dixon, Dr. Ryan (Kisha) Wade of Chandler, Arizona, Bradley (Rachel) Wade of Wentzville, Missouri, Adam (Frenny) Wade of Anchorage, Alaska, Craig (Beth) Riley of Sherman, and Scott (Kayla) Riley of Pittsfield; 11 grandchildren, Zachary Wade, Andrew Wade, Alani Wade, Bentley Wade, Adelyn Wade, Vance Wade, Hunter Riley, Delaina Riley, Kamryn Riley, Seton Riley and Will Riley; and two brothers, Dr. Mark (Lori) Wade of Carlinville and Dr. Michael (Scot) Wade of Gilbert, Arizona.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Wilma Wade; and his sister, Linda Ann Wade.



A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Pittsfield United Methodist Church with Mick Laflin officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, with family meeting friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. A Masonic service and military honors will be at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to be made to Blessing Hospice, Pittsfield Fire Department or Pike County Ambulance Service. Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com.

