Coy R. Burnett, 75, of Jacksonville died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at his home.



He was born July 7, 1944, in Jacksonville, the son of John Ellsworth and Verna Lee Stewart Burnett. He married Leona Sanders on Aug. 22, 1970, and she preceded him in death on Aug. 15, 2011.



Coy is survived by his son, Darrin (Alexis) Burnett of Springfield; and daughter, Dereth (Thomas) Atkins of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren, Spencer, Samantha and Tyler Atkins of St. Louis, Missouri, and Parker, Ella and Chloe Burnett of Springfield; one brother, Gene Burnett of Naples; best friend/cousin Joyce Jackson of Nortonville; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Gary and Dale.



Coy was career Air Force and served in the Vietnam War. He retired in 1987 at the rank of master sergeant. He then worked for EMI Records for 15 years, retiring in 2002. In summer 2001, he fulfilled a lifelong dream of through-hiking the Appalachian Trail and was justifiably proud of his accomplishment. Coy enjoyed crossword puzzles, sitting on the back deck, eating out at Norma's for breakfast, and tending his numerous flowers and vegetables.



A funeral will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial with military rites at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.

