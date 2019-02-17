Obituary Print Cynthia Jean Powell (1954 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book





Cynthia Jean Powell, age 64, of White Hall and formerly of Posen passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. She was born May 24, 1954, in Blue Island, the daughter of John Sanders and Minnie Dunn Keate. She married Alvin Powell November 7, 1970, in Posen and he preceded her in death February 27, 2016.Surviving are two daughters, Lacey Powell of Posen, Kim Powell of Valparaiso, IN, three sons, John (Jess) Powell of Manteno, Alvin Powell Jr of Manteno, Brian (Kelly) Powell of Palos Heights, nine grandchildren, Brain Powell, Presley Powell, Payton Weglarz, Jersi Powell, Amber Myers, Joey Powell, Cheyenne Wyma, Santana Wyma, and Kayla Rameriz, six great grandchildren, two sisters, Barbara Spencer of Hazel Crest, Debbie Rowden of Posen, and two brothers, Jimmy Keate of Midlothian, and Earl Keate of Creston, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter, Katie Powell, and a brother Jerry Sanders.Cynthia worked for GH Meiser for more than 15 years, retiring in 2018. She was an amazing cook. She enjoyed crafts and spending time with her family. She was a very loving and caring person to everyone she knew.Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the . Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements.

