PITTSFIELD — D. Gordon "Gordy" Spradlin, 77, of Pittsfield passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Feb. 2, 1943, in Murrayville to John and Leta Rogers Spradlin. He married Barbara Mulquin on July 4, 1986, in Springfield, and she survives.

Gordon was a jack of all trades and a master of some; he was witty and always had an answer for everything. He was an entrepreneur, owning and operating many businesses. Over the years he worked for Sam Davis and was a harness maker; he also worked as a truck driver and tree trimmer. He owned three bars, The Longbranch in Springfield, Miss Kitties in Alexander and Porky's in Springfield. He also owned an auction house and Spradlin Mobile House Service in Pittsfield. Gordon liked buying and selling, and working was his livelihood. He was one of a kind, always full of jokes, and didn't care what others thought. He was a generous, hardworking man who never knew a stranger, and he was always able to find the positive in the worst of situations.

He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Spradlin; sons, Sam (Robin) Spradlin of Springfield and Jason (Becky) Spradlin of Hawaii; a daughter, Leita Spradlin of Springfield; grandchildren, Megan, James, Angela, Michael, Seraya, Dayne, Anninias, Kylannah, Valerie, Shane and T Lee; great-grandchildren, Corbin, Alicia and Madison; a brother, John Spradlin of Jacksonville; a sister, Sue (Fred) Walker of Jacksonville; a niece, Kayla Mulquin, and her son, Jace Gordon, along with many other special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews; and his beloved dogs, Puppy Brother and Daisy Raye.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Leta Spradlin; a son, Matthew Dale Spradlin; a stepdaughter, Cheryl Baker; a baby brother, Charles Spradlin, who died at birth; brothers, Murl Spradlin, Lee Spradlin, Lisle Spradlin and Lyndal Spradlin; a sister, Wilma Rodgers; a sister-in-law, Shirley Spradlin; and a special dog, Red Dog.

A funeral will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Interment will be at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials are suggested to be made to the family or to Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association. Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.