Dakota A. Wild, 25, of Jacksonville died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.
He was born Feb. 8, 1994, in Springfield, the son of Steven A. and Deborah Ann Renard Wild.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Steven and Deborah Jean Wild of Jacksonville; his mother, Deborah Ann Wild (Roman Wood) of Cottonwood, Arizona; a sister, Porsche (Kirk) Briggs of Arenzville; a brother, Maxwell Wild of Cottonwood, Arizona; three nieces and one nephew, Jamisyn, Avery, Kynlie and Grady; his aunts and uncles, Kenny and Sherry Wild, David and Lori Wild and Stephanie Jones; grandparents, Jim and Jodi Welch; and a special friend, Brielle Maddox. He was preceded in death by an aunt, Debra Wild; his paternal grandparents, George and Kay Wild; and his maternal grandparents, Marion and Delores Renard.
Dakota worked at Walmart in Jacksonville. He was a huge computer gamer. He was very genuine and was his own person all of the time. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends, especially with his brothers who weren't brothers.
A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Shepherd Cemetery, south of Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family, in care of Steven Wild, to help with expenses. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 15, 2019