Guest Book View Sign Service Information Daws Family Funeral Home, Winchester 657 North Main Winchester , IL 62694 (217)-243-0444 Graveside service 11:00 AM Winchester City Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

WINCHESTER — Dale Eugene Bishop, known as "Daleski" to some, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



Dale was born March 13, 1954, to the late Arthur "Whitey" Bishop and the late Barbara McQuade Bishop. He is survived by his sister, Kathleen Bishop Goforth (Leonard); and a brother, William "Bill" Bishop (Connie); as well as several nieces and nephews.



Dale loved the country and was a bit of a cowboy. He adored horses, wore cowboy boots, watched westerns and lived on Lasso Lane.



He was a loyal employee and friend to Andy Brown for the past 20 years. Dale was a great dancer and had a million-dollar smile and a big heart. He was honest, dependable, compassionate and trustworthy. He will be deeply, deeply missed.



His favorite place was the river bottoms and his favorite person was his Mama. Those who knew him know that he is irreplaceable and feel honored to have shared their lives with him.



Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Winchester City Cemetery. A celebration of life will be at a later date in Glasgow. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at WINCHESTER — Dale Eugene Bishop, known as "Daleski" to some, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.Dale was born March 13, 1954, to the late Arthur "Whitey" Bishop and the late Barbara McQuade Bishop. He is survived by his sister, Kathleen Bishop Goforth (Leonard); and a brother, William "Bill" Bishop (Connie); as well as several nieces and nephews.Dale loved the country and was a bit of a cowboy. He adored horses, wore cowboy boots, watched westerns and lived on Lasso Lane.He was a loyal employee and friend to Andy Brown for the past 20 years. Dale was a great dancer and had a million-dollar smile and a big heart. He was honest, dependable, compassionate and trustworthy. He will be deeply, deeply missed.His favorite place was the river bottoms and his favorite person was his Mama. Those who knew him know that he is irreplaceable and feel honored to have shared their lives with him.Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Winchester City Cemetery. A celebration of life will be at a later date in Glasgow. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close