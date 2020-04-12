ROODHOUSE – Dale Eugene Coates, 87, of Roodhouse died Friday, April 10, 2020 in White Hall. He was born February 20, 1933 in White Hall, the son of Charles Dale and Laverne Walkington Coates. He married Lola Kae Dawdy on August 2, 1957 in White Hall and she survives.

Also surviving are five children: Ebert Dale (Joyce) Coates of Greenfield, Bart Andrew (Tina) Coates of Jacksonville, Debra Kae Coates at home, Dee Anna (Brian) Darr of Carrollton and Charles Deaton (Jill) Coates of Caseyville, 12 grandchildren: Sean and Jacob Coates, Anna (Eddie) Gansz, Crissi (Nathan) Heckrodt, Shane (Jessica) Darr, Morgan (Hunter) Sutton, Samantha (Justin) Meado, Macy (Brock) Meyer, Madison (Dakota Coffey) Coates, and Lila, Charlotte and Lincoln Coates, 13 great grandchildren and one surviving sister, Beverly (Carl) Moulton of White Hall. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Lee and David Ellis Coates, and two grandsons, Noah Coates and Jesse Dale Coates.

Dale graduated from White Hall High School in 1952 and served in the US Army in the Korean Conflict stationed in Korea. He began working on the family farm in 1957 and moved to the Walkington farm in 1960.

In 1962, he began working with Greene County Mutual Fire Insurance Company in Greenfield as an agent. He also served on the board of directors. In 1973, after working as a crop-hail insurance adjustor with Pana-Hillsboro Insurance, he served as supervisor of a crop hail program he established with Carthage District Mutual Insurance Company.

In 1981 he was named manager of Greene County Mutual Fire Insurance Company in Greenfield and president of the board of directors. He worked about 43 years for the company in different capacities before he retired in March of 2005. He also served two terms on the Greenfield School District Board.

After retirement, he worked as many years as he could with 21 daylily beds, raising over 600 different hybrid varieties. Along the way, he also began to raise irises.

He served his church, White Hall First Christian Church, in several capacities at different times. He was once chairman of the church board, served many times as deacon, and last, as a trustee. Often, he was in the kitchen washing dishes after bereavement dinners. He will be greatly missed by his family including church family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Memorials are suggested to the , the American Diabetes Association or the . Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements.