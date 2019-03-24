Obituary Print Dan Moy (1939 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Dan Moy, 79, of Jacksonville, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.



He was born July 17, 1939, in Jacksonville, the son of Edward V. and Frances Shelton Moy. He married Patricia "Patsy" Marie Mann on June 9, 1963, in Jacksonville, and she survives.



He is also survived by two children, Anne Marie Moy of St. Louis and Doug Moy of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Erin Ellet, Anna Moy and Molly Moy, all of Chatham; and one sister, Prudy Ballard of Jacksonville.



A 1957 graduate of Jacksonville High School, Mr. Moy continued his education at Western Illinois University and later received a master's degree in Education from Fisk University in Nashville, TN. He returned to Jacksonville School District #117 where he inspired students and taught chemistry with a passion at Jacksonville High School over 35 years. He also served as the head cross country coach, girl's track coach, and freshman football coach at JHS. Dan was also a well-respected IHSA track official for 48 years and served as the official score keeper for the 1985 IHSA State Basketball Tournament. His love of running continued through the years when he organized the 4th of July 5K Race at Nichols Park.



A devoted member of Grace United Methodist Church, Dan had an affinity for helping others. He founded the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Huddle at Jacksonville High School and served as a patient ombudsman in area nursing homes. He also volunteered for



Dan was an official judge for Illinois State Fair harness racing events, as well as the Iowa county fair circuit. He served as a member of the Police & Fire Commission for the City of Jacksonville and was a long-time member of the Jacksonville Children's Foundation Board of Directors.



In recognition of his dedicated service to the community, Dan was honored with the Unity in the Community Award in 2014 and was named the Kiwanis Lay Person of the Year in both 1983 and 2012. Dan was also named YMCA "Man of the Year", Jacksonville



the Salvation Army , Habitat for Humanity, and served on the Wells Center Board of Directors from 1997-2003.

Elks Club "Man of the Year", and was inducted into the Jacksonville High School Sports Hall of Fame. In 1995, Dan was inducted into the Illinois Track & Cross-Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame. And the Jacksonville High School Invitational Cross-Country Meet held each fall in Community Park was renamed the Dan Moy Invitational in recognition of his long service, his volunteerism, and his devotion to student athletes across central Illinois.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at Grace United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, with light refreshments to follow in the church parlor. A visitation will be held 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Private committal will be held later at the Diamond Grove Cemetery in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to Midwest Mission Distribution Center or JHS Cross Country Team. Condolences may be sent online at buchanancody.com.

