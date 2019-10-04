WHITE HALL — Dana J. Bushnell, 58, of White Hall passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at her residence.
She was born July 13, 1961, in White Hall, the daughter of Lee and Patsy DeShasier Bushnell.
Dana is survived by two sisters, Marcia (Don) Hardy and Lisa (Kenny) Loy, both of White Hall; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Rick and Pete Bushnell; and a niece, Kaci Loy.
Dana worked for several years at Scott County Nursing Center in Winchester. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews. She was Aunt Dana to several people in the community.
A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial to follow at White Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Memorial Home Hospice. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 4, 2019