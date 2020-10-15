1/1
Dana Leann Lashmett-Smith
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WINCHESTER — Dana Leann Lashmett-Smith, 63, of rural Murrayville passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

She was born Nov. 5, 1956, in Jacksonville, the daughter of the late Danny Dean Lashmett and Anna Carolynn Moore Lashmett.

Dana, more affectionately called "My Dana" by all who held her dear, spent many years as an in-home caretaker and caregiver to many special people in the area. Through that caring she formed friendships and family-like bonds that lasted her a lifetime. Her greatest joys in life were her children and grandchildren. She had a passion and love for her flower gardens, enjoying warm evenings watching her grandchildren play in the yard and her hummingbirds at the flowers. She was a 1974 graduate of Winchester High School. She took great pride in watching her children and grandbabies play sports, rarely missing a game.

Surviving are her children, Perry Smith (companion, Deann), Carrie (James Jr.) Reardon and Roechelle (Steven) Willi; nine grandchildren, Dietrich, Kellen, Kenyan, Ryllie, Brock, Jaeden, Tristan, Garilynn and Ember; four sisters, Myra (Bob) Munds, Julie Lashmett, Amy Davidson and Lisa (Mark) Hatton; two brothers, Jeff (Wendy) Lashmett and Terry (Teresa) Lashmett; and a host of friends who loved her dearly.

Private family graveside services will be held at Winchester City Cemetery. A public memorial reception for friends and family will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the Winchester EMS building. Memorial contributions may be made to her family. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Memorial service
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Winchester EMS building
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coonrod Funeral Home
107 East Cross Street
Winchester, IL 62694
(217) 742-3219
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved