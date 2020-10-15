WINCHESTER — Dana Leann Lashmett-Smith, 63, of rural Murrayville passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

She was born Nov. 5, 1956, in Jacksonville, the daughter of the late Danny Dean Lashmett and Anna Carolynn Moore Lashmett.

Dana, more affectionately called "My Dana" by all who held her dear, spent many years as an in-home caretaker and caregiver to many special people in the area. Through that caring she formed friendships and family-like bonds that lasted her a lifetime. Her greatest joys in life were her children and grandchildren. She had a passion and love for her flower gardens, enjoying warm evenings watching her grandchildren play in the yard and her hummingbirds at the flowers. She was a 1974 graduate of Winchester High School. She took great pride in watching her children and grandbabies play sports, rarely missing a game.

Surviving are her children, Perry Smith (companion, Deann), Carrie (James Jr.) Reardon and Roechelle (Steven) Willi; nine grandchildren, Dietrich, Kellen, Kenyan, Ryllie, Brock, Jaeden, Tristan, Garilynn and Ember; four sisters, Myra (Bob) Munds, Julie Lashmett, Amy Davidson and Lisa (Mark) Hatton; two brothers, Jeff (Wendy) Lashmett and Terry (Teresa) Lashmett; and a host of friends who loved her dearly.

Private family graveside services will be held at Winchester City Cemetery. A public memorial reception for friends and family will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the Winchester EMS building. Memorial contributions may be made to her family. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.