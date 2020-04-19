WHITE HALL – Daniel E. Seely, 70, of Hillview passed away Saturday morning, April 18, 2020 in White Hall. He was born July 1, 1949 in Springfield the son of Howard A. and Lucille (Kornack) Seely. He married Claudia Forrester on September 4, 1976 and she survives. He is also survived by three sons; Shannon (Kathy) Seely of Lexington, KY, Scott (Megan) Seely of White Hall and Ryan (Sarah) Seely of Murrayville; 5 grandchildren, Jackson, Ben, Mara, Nora and Lucy Seely; two sisters, Sharon Brown of Winchester and Debby Deal of Jacksonville. He was preceded in death by his parents. Dan was employed at the White Hall Elevator and Cropmate. He also sold seed corn for over 30 years and became Regional Sales Manager. He was a member and deacon of the Barrow Baptist Church. He was very proud of his three sons and their accomplishments and loved his grandchildren. He was a lifelong Democrat and an avid Cubs fan. One of his best moments was watching the Cubs win the World Series in 2016. He lived his entire life on the family farm, where he loved to spend time with his family and his dog, "Tade." He never met a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He was known for his sense of humor and quick wit.

A private service will be held wirh burial at Pine Tree Cemetery near Patterson. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Barrow Baptist Church, Boyd Memorial Foundation Gas Card Program, or BJC Hospice. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.