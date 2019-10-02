CHATHAM — Daniel Keltner Rahe, 32, of Chatham died at 1:44 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
Daniel was born on Nov. 7, 1986, in Springfield, the son of David and Marlene Keltner Rahe. He married Danielle Swanson on July 5, 2014, in Auburn.
Daniel was a 2005 graduate of Auburn High School and a 2009 graduate of the University of Illinois. He was employed as a manager at Dickey-John in Auburn, a job he had aspired to hold since he was a high school student.
Daniel was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn. In his youth, he was a member of 4-H and Civil Air Patrol. Daniel later was a member of FarmHouse Fraternity at the University of Illinois in Champaign. After graduation, he continued to serve the men of FarmHouse as a mentor. He was always happy to lend a hand to anyone in need. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and Rams fan, and enjoyed Marvel movies. Daniel liked arranging fantasy sports teams and NCAA basketball bracket tournaments. He supported his wife through vet school and, after graduation, continued supporting her with his laughter and love. He was a hands-on dad who loved playing with his son at the park and building forts, Mega Bloks sculptures and "hot lava" escape paths.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Rahe; and his grandparents, Raymond Keltner and Shirley Rahe.
He is survived by his wife, Danielle Rahe of Chatham; one son, Decker Rahe, 2; his mother, Marlene Rahe of Auburn; grandparents, Delbert Rahe of Chapin and Maxine Keltner of Auburn; two siblings, Joseph Rahe of Auburn and Allison (husband, Kenny) Dufelmeier of Jacksonville; two uncles, Kenneth (wife, Bridget) Rahe and Tim (wife, Carman) Rahe; three cousins, Mallory (husband, Alex) Chanin, Olivia Rahe and Darcie (husband, Andy) Jones; one niece; and two nephews.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at the funeral home. Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following ceremonies. Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 2, 2019