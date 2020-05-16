Or Copy this URL to Share

RUSHVILLE – DANIEL LEE "DAN" HART, 74, of rural Rushville died May 14. Private family graveside services will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Streator at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21. Military Rites will be conducted by a U.S Army Honors Detail. Interment will follow. Private condolences & expressions of sympathy may be sent through the Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com

