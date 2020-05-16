Daniel Lee Hart
RUSHVILLE – DANIEL LEE "DAN" HART, 74, of rural Rushville died May 14. Private family graveside services will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Streator at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21. Military Rites will be conducted by a U.S Army Honors Detail. Interment will follow. Private condolences & expressions of sympathy may be sent through the Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com

Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Worthington Funeral Home
331 West Washington Street
Rushville, IL 62681
(217) 322-4342
