WINCHESTER — Danny Dean "Dan" Lashmett, 87, of Winchester passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

He was born Oct. 9, 1932, in Winchester, the son of James T. and Minnie R. Smith Lashmett. He married Anna Carolyn Moore on Aug. 19, 1951. They later divorced.

Surviving are children, Myra (Bob) Munds of Clinton, Dan Jeffrey (Wendy) Lashmett of Manchester, Dana Smith of Murrayville, Terry (Terrisa) Lashmett, Julie Lashmett and Amy Davidson, all of Winchester, and Lisa (Mark) Hatton of Bloomington; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; siblings, Geraldine Agins of Savoy, Jack (Dorothy) Lashmett of Jacksonville, and Carol (Bob) Sellars, Linda (Ron) Slagle and Larry (Nancy) Lashmett, all of Winchester; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings, George Lashmett, James Lashmett, Wilma Shumaker, Judy Patterson and Warren Lashmett; and infant siblings, Thomas, Ned and Sara Lashmett.

In Dan's younger days, he worked as a sales rep for International and John Deere. He later farmed in Greene and Scott counties. Dan enjoyed quail and coyote hunting with his dogs.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later date with interment at Winchester City Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
