Danny L. White, 72, of Jacksonville passed away on Monday afternoon, May 4, 2020.

He was born July 9, 1947, in Scottsville, Kentucky, the son of Benton and Dorothy Bridges White. He married Colleen Ameila Marmion on Feb. 6, 1971, in Decatur. She preceded him in death on March 30, 2020.

He is survived by two sons, Michael Alan (Caroline) White of Springfield and Troy Matthew White of Jacksonville; three daughters, Angela Michelle Sheehan of Columbus, Ohio, Cynthia Renee (Shawn) Hamlin of Springfield and Kellie Leann (Michael) Verdi of Leesburg, Virginia; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three brothers, Reuben White, Robert (Dorothy) White and Richard (Cheryl) White; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Natalie Verdi; one brother, Tommy White; and one sister, Sheila Turnbow Lee.

Mr. White retired from the United States Army after several tours in Vietnam. He later worked for Newman Shoes in Jacksonville for several years. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed playing cards and doing things around the house, and he was always working on different projects.

A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at Church of Our Saviour. Memorials are suggested to Church of Our Saviour. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
