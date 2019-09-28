WINCHESTER — Danny Raymond Neff, 69, of Winchester passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his home.
He was born Dec. 19, 1949, in Jacksonville, the son of the late Arthur "Babe" and Mildred "Mid" Anders Neff.
Danny was a graduate of Winchester High School and attended Western Illinois University. He served in the U.S. Army from August 1969 to February 1972. He worked for many years at Anderson Clayton in Jacksonville, the Secretary of State Title division, and was a salesman for Schmaljohn Auto, EW Brown Motors, Westown Ford and Jacksonville Auto Mart. He also owned and operated the Winchester Bowl for several years. Danny was a member of Winchester American Legion, where he called bingo. He enjoyed bowling, playing softball, fishing, watching NASCAR racing, Cardinals baseball and Illini basketball.
He loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his children, Lisa Beddingfield of New Berlin and Scott Neff of Jacksonville; his longtime companion, Sandy Neff of Winchester; grandchildren, Megan, Sheldan, Quentin, William and Evan; his sisters, Claudia Krueger and Peggy (Charlie) Shelts, both of Winchester; three nieces; a nephew and a great-niece.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Danny Krueger.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be at Winchester City Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday. Memorial contributions may be made to Winchester EMS. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 28, 2019