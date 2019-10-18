Darla Goodwin, 62, of Jacksonville died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at her residence.
She was born June 29, 1957, in Burbank, California. She moved to Jacksonville as a young lady and spent many years as part of the Pathway community.
Darla is survived by members of her family, including Helen Warcup, Lisa Hardwick, June Bodwell, Nycole Daniels, Ashley Thompson, Abby Thompson, Eva Graham, Ashley Charlesworth, Andrea Clements, Carol Hurst, Erica Hurst, Alison Orris, Christal Long, Bev Courier, and all of the other members of the Pathway family who had the pleasure of having Darla brighten their lives. She was preceded in death by Deb Huff, Yvonne Barfield, Angela Crotchett, Betty Smith, Shirley Vieira, and her longtime boyfriend, Lloyd Wagner.
Darla loved to sing and dance. She was known for her great sense of humor, her stubbornness, her contagious laughter, and a smile that would brighten any room.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Pathway Services Unlimited or Memorial Home Services Hospice. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 18, 2019