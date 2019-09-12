Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sedgwick Funeral Home & Crematory 1995 N Main St Canton , IL 61520 (309)-647-1260 Visitation 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Sedgwick Funeral Home & Crematory 1995 N Main St Canton , IL 61520 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CANTON — Darlene S. Hammond, 57, of Dunfermline passed away at 10:13 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at OSF Hospital in Peoria. She was surrounded by her family.



She was born on March 10, 1962, in Beardstown, a daughter of Robert and Janet (Scheer) Hobrock. She married Robert Fitzjarrald on Aug. 8, 1981, in Beardstown. She later married Rick Hammond on July 30, 2009; he preceded her in death on July 15, 2018.



Surviving are her children, Daniel (Kara) Fitzjarrald of Canton and Amy Fitzjarrald of Houston, Texas; sisters, Diana Kaminsky of Edwardsville, Debbie (Jim) Icenogle of Beardstown and Bobbie Logsdon of Beardstown; a brother, David (Beth Oeser) Hobrock of Beardstown; two grandchildren, Kate and Jack Fitzjarrald; nephews, Josh (Nicole) Kaminsky of Oswego, Rob (Erica) Kaminsky of Edwardsville and Jake Logsdon of Beardstown; nieces, Jamie (Soe) Tha of Chicago, Annie Logsdon of Beardstown, Autumn Hobrock of Beardstown and Rilee Hobrock of Beardstown; one great-niece and three great-nephews.



In addition to her husband, Rick, she was preceded in death by one brother-in-law, Cliff Kaminsky.



Darlene graduated in 1980 from Beardstown High School. She then went on to Graham School of Nursing in Canton, graduating in 1983. She recently earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and had just started classes in pursuit of her Master of Science in Nursing degree. After graduation from Graham School of Nursing, she worked in the OB department at Graham Hospital until 2006. She then went on to Pekin Hospital, last serving as its director of obstetrics until taking time off after Rick's passing. She had just started her dream job in March as perinatal outreach educator for OSF Hospital.



She loved to live life. She shared a passion for motorcycle drag racing with her husband, Rick, supporting him as his pit crew. She had a green thumb and could grow anything. Darlene jokingly dubbed herself "the queen of everything" and lived her life as a true diva. From a young age, her family nicknamed her "Weener," a nickname she proudly embraced; this sparked her lifelong obsession with the Oscar-Mayer Wienermobile. In the spirit of Darlene, when you see a butterfly, think of her.



It should be noted that Darlene was an organ and tissue donor. Though her family is experiencing grief, they find solace in knowing that, at the same time, so many other families are experiencing so much joy and relief as a result of her donation.



Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, with cremation to follow. Memorials may be made to OSF LifeFlight or Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network in memory of Darlene.

