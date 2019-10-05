Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene (Krohe) Swagmeyer Edwards. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Darlene Swagmeyer Edwards, 90, of Springfield died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Lewis Memorial Christian Village in Springfield.



She was born July 26, 1929, in Beardstown, the daughter of Arthur and Bernice Shinefield Krohe. She married Albert Swagmeyer on Nov. 11, 1951, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 11, 1976. She married Thomas Edwards in 1978 and he survives.



Darlene also is survived by three children, Paul Swagmeyer and Gayla (Jay) Hornbeek, both of Jacksonville, and Alene "Muffy" (Tom) Hamilton of Springfield; three grandchildren, Brian (Jen) Hornbeek of Jacksonville, Chris Hornbeek of Fort Collins, Colorado, and Elizabeth Hamilton of St. Louis, Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ted Krohe and Don Krohe (surviving wife Wanda of Peru, Indiana).



Darlene graduated from Beardstown High School, Blessing School of Nursing and MacMurray College. She was a registered nurse in the Jacksonville area for more than 25 years. She later was an administrator with the Illinois Department of Public Aid and taught nursing classes at Sangamon State University. She enjoyed going to weekend dances, roller skating, traveling and her grandchildren's activities.



The family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. Private interment will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Arenzville. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Cemetery at Arenzville or WLUJ Christian Radio in Springfield.

