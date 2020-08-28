PITTSFIELD — Darrel Albert Hittner, 68, of Pittsfield passed away Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, near Quincy.

He was born on Dec. 15, 1951, to John and Margaret Newman Hittner. He married Linda Leefers Hittner on Sept. 20, 1969, and she survives.

Darrel graduated in 1969 from Pittsfield High School and began working for the City of Pittsfield gas department. He then worked for GTE in Jerseyville from April 1971 to May 1973 before returning to Pittsfield and continuing to work with GTE, which later became Verizon. He retired from his career in the telephone industry in January 2010. Darrel began working for Crop Production Services in spring 2010 and retired from there in July 2019 because of his health.

During the years he worked for GTE/Verizon, Darrel and Linda bought the Out of Bounds Lounge from Leroy and Helen Coultas in 1981 and sold the business in 1989. Darrel was an excellent fish fryer and would fry buffalo and catfish fritters every Friday night at the bar; Linda fixed the sides. Many people enjoyed eating there on Friday nights. He was a member of Moose Lodge #420 and Old Orchard Country Club and played on the Out of Bounds pool league along with other pool teams. Darrel also enjoyed playing on several softball teams and, in his last few years of playing, sponsored a team called "Out of Bounds," playing with many great friends. Many fond memories are cherished from those games and especially the fun times afterwards. Darrel and Linda enjoyed traveling and went on two cruises with friends and a cruise with his brother-in-law and his brother-in-law's wife, David and Veronica Leefers. They also flew to Kauai and Maui for the wedding of their daughter Julie. Darrel also loved hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 51 years, Linda Hittner; three daughters, Lisa (Steve) Wade of Sherman, Julie (Dr. Tom Scandalis, DO) Scandalis of Frisco, Texas, and Cindy Reveal of Pittsfield; eight grandchildren, Amber (Bret) McClelland, Ashley Wade, Mark Hittner, Jordan Duff, Zachary Duff, Kadin Hittner, Keaton Hittner and Maylin Hittner; a brother, Gary (Angie) Hittner of Pittsfield; a sister, Joanne (Fred) Engelmann of Baylis; a brother-in-law, David (Veronica) Leefers of O'Fallon, Missouri; a sister-in-law, Susan (Donald) Myers of Jacksonville; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Margaret Hittner; a son, Kevin Hittner; a granddaughter, Macey Marie Hittner; sisters, Linda Yokem and Judy Harter; a brother, John Hittner Jr.; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Robert and Jean Leefers; and a brother-in-law, Bob Leefers.

Graveside services will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Pittsfield West Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Pittsfield West Cemetery or DaVita Dialysis. Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield is in charge of arrangements.