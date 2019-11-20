Darrell C. Tendick, 93, of Jacksonville died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.
He was born April 30, 1926, in Trenton, the son of Clede and Florine Dirks Tendick. He married Dora Murdy on June 21, 1949, and she preceded him in death in October 1966. He married Joanna Austin Morrison on June 16, 1979, in Pleasant Plains, and she preceded him in death on Sept. 25, 2019.
Darrell is survived by three daughters, Ginger (Larry) Trowbridge of Jacksonville, Dorothy (Tom) Ahlquist of Keller, Texas, and Kellie Tendick of Jacksonville; one stepdaughter, Cheryl Kochman of Sherman; four grandchildren, Tracy (companion, Mick Laughary) Trowbridge, Nathan (Stephanie) Ahlquist, Breanna (Jon) Reed and Amanda (Nick) Martin; four stepgrandchildren, Savanna Kochman, Julian Morrison, Sebastian Morrison and Adrian Morrison; and two great-grandchildren, Gatlin Reed and Pierce Martin. He was preceded in death by one stepson, Frank Morrison (surviving wife, Rosemary).
Darrell was an accountant at J. Capps and Sons in Jacksonville for several years and later worked at Springfield Plastics and Narmont Machinery, both in Auburn. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a longtime member of Central Christian Church, where he had served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He loved working in the yard, tending to his gardens and flowers; trains; and history. He especially enjoyed family potlucks.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will meet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. Memorials are suggested to the . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 20, 2019