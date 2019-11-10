Darrell "J.P." Eugene Piper, 85, of Jacksonville and formerly of Greenfield, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at his home.
He was born Feb. 23, 1934, in White Hall, the son of Darrell Wilbur and Velma Marie (Hartley) Piper. He married Mary Marie (Luff) Nix in Jerseyville on Mar. 30, 1968, and she survives.
He is also survived by one son, Roy (Phyllis) Nix; three grandchildren, Joseph, Josie and Samuel Nix; five siblings, Ronald W. (Pat) Piper, Larry L. (Karen) Piper, Linda L. (Gary) Gibbins, James C. (Tracy) Piper, and Kathie L. (Steve) Little; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Brenda Sue Piper; his parents; and one sister, Bonnie Sue Piper.
J.P. was a carpenter by trade. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Navy, and was a paratrooper. He enjoyed gardening, hunting for mushrooms, and playing cards. He was of the Christian faith.
Cremation rites will be accorded. There will be no service. Memorials are suggested to the . Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 10, 2019