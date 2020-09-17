Darrell Little, 86, of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

He was born on April 18, 1934, in rural Naples to Ezra and Clara (Parker) Little. He married Eileen Beech (who survives) in 1953, then Deborah Dixon in 1983; she preceded him in death on Aug. 17, 2020.

He also is survived by three daughters, Lori Blue of Jacksonville, Becky Graebe of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Joni Swedlund of Springfield, Virginia; two sons, Stephen Dixon (Jillian) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Scott Dixon (Nancy) of Mission, Kansas; a brother, Dr. Bruce Little (Nancy) of Las Vegas, Nevada; a sister, Arlene Northrop of Wood River; 14 grandchildren, Eric Blue, Morgan Blue, Adam Blue, Aaron Blue, Andrew Blue, Benjamin Graebe, Madeline Graebe, Kate Swedlund, Ava Swedlund, Parker Dixon, Cameron Dixon, Zachary Dixon, Alex Dixon and Joey Dixon; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; six brothers; and four sisters.

Darrell was a 1952 graduate of Winchester High School. He earned his bachelor's degree from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas, and his master's degree from the University of Kansas.

He began teaching in Galesburg, Kansas, where he went on to serve as elementary school principal and superintendent. He was principal of Lowell Elementary in Coffeyville, Kansas, from 1964 to 1969 and principal of Twinbrook Elementary in Schaumburg, from 1969 to 1973. He owned and ran Little Realty in Coffeyville, Kansas, from 1973 to 1983. In 1983, he purchased an interest in Marshall Chevrolet in Winchester and remained with the dealership until 1990. From 1990 until retirement, he served as a land agent for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, concurrently owning a used car dealership in Jacksonville until 2005. Darrell also served 31 years in the U.S. Army Reserve, attaining the rank of colonel.

Memorial services will be held in 2021 in conjunction with a family reunion. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com. Friends wishing to remember Darrell are asked to make a donation to the charity of their choice.