WHITE HALL — Darrell W. Dawdy, 73, of Hillview passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

He was born Aug. 28, 1947, in Carrollton, the son of Lowell and Phyllis Fry Dawdy. He married Arlene Hedger in 1982 in St. Louis and they later divorced.

He is survived by two daughters, Stephanie (Bryan) Hill of Russellville, Alabama, and Nichole (Josh) Nattier of Carrollton; four grandchildren, Michael Hill, Matthew Hill, Morgan Hill and Henry Nattier; two great-grandchildren, Tristan and Ezra; one brother, Ross (Kathy) Dawdy of White Hall; his stepmother, Helen Dawdy of White Hall; two nephews and one niece. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Gordon Dawdy.

Darrell worked for Central Illinois Public Service Co. and the IBEW for many years. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, hunting and watching his grandson play baseball.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall. The family will meet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.