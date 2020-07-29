WHITE HALL — David Bruce Seymoure, 72, of Jerseyville passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

David was born Aug. 6, 1947, in White Hall, the ninth child of 14 born to the late Thomas and Ada (Heberling) Seymoure.

David served his country from April 19, 1967, through Dec. 29, 1969, as a member of the U.S. Army. He served in the Vietnam War, where he sustained a lifelong injury. David was sent back to the U.S. to recover from his injuries at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado. He enjoyed his new home in Colorado and spent most of the next 40+ years living in Denver, having briefly lived a few of those years in Las Vegas, Nevada. He earned his GED and an associate's degree in drafting and design technology. He worked for Coors Brewing Co. as a draftsman in the early 1970s. He enjoyed fishing and being with friends. David returned to Jerseyville in 2013 to be back home with his brothers and sisters, with whom he had grown up in Whitehall.

Surviving are his two daughters, Renee L. Streeter of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and Alecia D. Farkas of Longmont, Colorado; four grandchildren, Zachary Streeter and Logan Streeter of Highlands Ranch, Alaina Farkas of Sedalia, Missouri, and Sophia Farkas of Longmont.

Also surviving are his siblings, Cathy (John) Griffith of Mount Carmel, Judy (Richard) Caskey of White Hall, Carla Hillis of White Hall, Larry Seymoure of Midland, Michigan, Mary Jane (Douglas) Norris of Berdan, Lora Lou (Jerry) Walker of White Hall, Ronnie Seymoure of White Hall and Joan Settles of White Hall; a sister-in-law, Johoan Seymoure of White Hall; a brother-in-law, Phil Simpson of White Hall; and numerous nephews and nieces.

David was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Linda Suttles and Peggy Sue Simpson; and three brothers, Bill Seymoure, Harold Seymoure and Phillip Seymoure.

Private graveside services will be Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at White Hall Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Foundation. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.