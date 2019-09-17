BETHEL PARK, Pa. — David C. Hanson, 81, of Bethel Park died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at St. Clair Hospital.
He was born in Chicago on July 25, 1938, the son of Charles and Maybelle Hanson. He married Shirley J. Ginder in 1960.
He is survived by three children, Elaine Fite of Northborough, Massachusetts, Mark Hanson (wife, Natali) of Phoenix, Arizona, and Kevin Hanson (wife, Jennifer) of Furlong; six grandchildren, Danielle Morris, Gabrielle Hanson, Ian Fite, Ryan Fite, Connor Hanson and Braden Hanson; three great-grandchildren Noah, Faith and Gavin; two brothers, Jonathan and Philip Hanson; and one sister, Deborah DeSalvo.
An Evans Scholarship enabled him to graduate in 1960 from the University of Illinois. He served in the U.S. Army in Baumholder, West Germany, and then moved to Pittsburgh to work for Harbison Walker. He graduated in 1967 from Duquesne University law school and then began an intellectual property law career at the Webb law firm, from which he retired as a full partner in January after 51 years of distinguished service. David was at times First Reader of The First Church of Christ Scientist in Mount Lebanon and was treasurer of the Pittsburgh Christian Science reading room for many years.
A private ceremony for the family will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to the Evans Scholars Foundation, 1 Briar Road, Golf, IL 60029 or online at wgaesf.org.
Paul Henney Cremation and Funeral Tributes in Bethel Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 17, 2019