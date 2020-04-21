David C. Lebesch, 84, of Jacksonville died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Cedarhurst Assisted Living Center in Jacksonville.

He was born May 12, 1935, in West Allis, Wisconsin, the son of Charles Lebesch and Bernice Castine Lebesch. He married Corinne Schueller on March 2, 1957, in Lake Church, Wisconsin.

David was proceeded in death by his wife, his parents, and his older brother, Richard Lebesch.

He is survived by six children, Jeff (Zia Zybko) Lebesch of Fort Collins, Colorado, Pamela (the late Steve) Wilson of Jacksonville, Terri Lebesch of Jacksonville, Bonnie Lebesch of Fort Collins, Colorado, Linda (John) Price of Jacksonville and Michael Lebesch of Fleming Island, Florida; seven grandchildren, Nick (Kelsey) Lebesch, Zak (Sarah) Danielson, Sara (Kyle) Schumacher, Kyle Wilson, Jake (Andrea) Price, Erin Lebesch and Justin Lebesch; four great-grandchildren, Millie, Bennett, and Ruthie Schumacher and Hank Price.

Dave served in the U.S. Army for 2 years following high school graduation and prior to his marriage. He spent most of his active career in the wholesale and retail tire business, first with the Firestone Corp. before relocating to Jacksonville in 1975 to own and operate the D&C Tire and Battery Co., an independent retail tire shop. He was a member of Church of Our Saviour, Jacksonville Moose, Knights of Columbus and Elks Clubs. He enjoyed collecting modern and antique firearms, and became highly skilled in amateur silhouette target shooting competition. He was a long-term member and past president of the Left Handers Gun Club. Dave also enjoyed woodworking, camping at Pine Point Campground and traveling with his wife and their camping trailer.

Because of restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, a funeral Mass will not be celebrated at this time. The family will plan a memorial service at a future date to be announced. His remains will be interred alongside those of his wife at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Church of Our Saviour or the National Aphasia Association at aphasia.org. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.