Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Deltan Sandidge. View Sign Service Information Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home 255 S Main St Chandlerville , IL 62627 (217)-458-2424 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home 255 S Main St Chandlerville , IL 62627 View Map Funeral 10:30 AM Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home 255 S Main St Chandlerville , IL 62627 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CHANDLERVILLE — David Deltan Sandidge, 67, of Chandlerville died at 9:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia, with his wife, Linda, by his side.



He was born Dec. 14, 1951, in Jacksonville to Paul and Eleanor (Blair) Sandidge. He married Linda Ruppel on Dec. 14, 1974, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Petersburg.



Mr. Sandidge is survived by his wife, Linda, of Chandlerville; two sons, Matthew (Courtney) Sandidge and John (Alicia) Sandidge, both of Chandlerville; six grandchildren, who called him "Papa," Tucker Rowdy, Paul David, Loretta Rose, Burl Thomas, Delta Jane and Isabelle Kay; one sister, Elaine (Larry) Bolt of Springfield; and his dog, Hank. Also surviving is Jared Richard, who was the "son" that David would have been proud to call his own. He was preceded in death by his parents.



David was proud of the two sons he and his wife raised, their families, the crops he grew and the land he farmed. His tractors and combines were as alive to him as any horse pulling a plow in the past. To him, farming was an acknowledgement of God's existence and His absolute control. He was known for the sweet corn patches planted for the community and the impromptu "big feeds" in the shop for any guy hungry at noontime. He had a ready joke for any occasion. He was more likely to remember the name of the family dog than the names of the rest of his family members.



David began farming before graduating in 1970 from Chandlerville High School. He served for 43 years as a board member for Chandlerville Grain Company (1973-1999), Cass County Service Co. (1999-2002) and Sunrise Ag Service Company (2002-2006.) He was instrumental in helping form South Sangamon Drainage District with Jerry Brooks. He served on the FSA Committee (2000-2008) and the Chandlerville School Board. He was an avid hunter who always had a Labrador by his side. In his later years, he enjoyed going on parts runs, feeding the crew late-night meals and attending auctions. He never met a stranger.



A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville with Tom Carlock officiating. Burial will follow at Chandlerville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to or Chandlerville Cemetery. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at CHANDLERVILLE — David Deltan Sandidge, 67, of Chandlerville died at 9:20 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Walker Nursing Home in Virginia, with his wife, Linda, by his side.He was born Dec. 14, 1951, in Jacksonville to Paul and Eleanor (Blair) Sandidge. He married Linda Ruppel on Dec. 14, 1974, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Petersburg.Mr. Sandidge is survived by his wife, Linda, of Chandlerville; two sons, Matthew (Courtney) Sandidge and John (Alicia) Sandidge, both of Chandlerville; six grandchildren, who called him "Papa," Tucker Rowdy, Paul David, Loretta Rose, Burl Thomas, Delta Jane and Isabelle Kay; one sister, Elaine (Larry) Bolt of Springfield; and his dog, Hank. Also surviving is Jared Richard, who was the "son" that David would have been proud to call his own. He was preceded in death by his parents.David was proud of the two sons he and his wife raised, their families, the crops he grew and the land he farmed. His tractors and combines were as alive to him as any horse pulling a plow in the past. To him, farming was an acknowledgement of God's existence and His absolute control. He was known for the sweet corn patches planted for the community and the impromptu "big feeds" in the shop for any guy hungry at noontime. He had a ready joke for any occasion. He was more likely to remember the name of the family dog than the names of the rest of his family members.David began farming before graduating in 1970 from Chandlerville High School. He served for 43 years as a board member for Chandlerville Grain Company (1973-1999), Cass County Service Co. (1999-2002) and Sunrise Ag Service Company (2002-2006.) He was instrumental in helping form South Sangamon Drainage District with Jerry Brooks. He served on the FSA Committee (2000-2008) and the Chandlerville School Board. He was an avid hunter who always had a Labrador by his side. In his later years, he enjoyed going on parts runs, feeding the crew late-night meals and attending auctions. He never met a stranger.A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville with Tom Carlock officiating. Burial will follow at Chandlerville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to or Chandlerville Cemetery. Online memorial messages may be left for the family at hurleyfh.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.