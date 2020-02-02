Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David E. Wildt. View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Virginia Chapel 102 S. Cass St. Virginia , IL 62691 (217)-452-3031 Memorial service 10:30 AM Salem Lutheran Church Chandlerville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

STRASBURG, VA - David E. Wildt, 69, of Strasburg, Virginia, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at his home.



He was born March 12, 1950, in Jacksonville, the son of Robert P. and Louise Florence Ruppel Wildt, and she survives in Virginia. He married Susie Ellis in 1994, and she survives.



He is also survived by one daughter, Chelsea (Beau) Taft of Bridgeport, Texas; two grandsons, Noah Taft and Jackson Taft; two step-children, Zachary (Cassie) Joseph of Lakeville, Minnesota and Maxwell (Stephanie) Joseph of Denver, Colorado and their daughter, Everett; one brother, Alan (Margaret) Wildt of Virginia; two nephews, Adam Wildt of Champaign and Jonathan (Hillary) Wildt of Chicago; and one niece, Jessica (Eric) Hublar of Chicago and their children, Penelope and Raymond. David is also survived by his first wife, Brenda Baldwin Schaub.



Wildt was raised in rural Chandlerville, on a family livestock and grain farm. He received his bachelor's degree in animal science from Illinois State University and his Doctorate degree in Reproductive Physiology from Michigan State University. David spent most of his career working with endangered species. He was a leader in conservation biology with prolific breakthroughs in reproductive biology on population genetics that benefitted wildlife significantly. This work in conservation of wildlife species led to writing over 300 scientific papers along with his many graduate students, post-doctoral students, and colleagues around the world.



A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Salem Lutheran Church in Chandlerville, with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. Memorials are suggested to the Dave Wildt Wildlife Lecture Series at the Smithsonian. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Virginia, is in charge of the arrangements.

