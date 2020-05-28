David Enoch Wilkinson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAVANA — David Enoch Wilkinson, 66, of Bath passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. David was born May 6, 1954, in Columbus, Ohio, to Curtman and Jessie (O'Neal) Wilkinson. David is survived by two children, Ryan Wilkinson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Danielle Wilkinson of Charlotte, North Carolina; his brother, Dale Wilkinson of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; and his nephew, Jake Wilkinson of Biloxi, Mississippi. David graduated in 1972 from Jacksonville High School. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Illinois River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge, 19031 E. County Road 2110N, Havana, IL 62644.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved