HAVANA — David Enoch Wilkinson, 66, of Bath passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. David was born May 6, 1954, in Columbus, Ohio, to Curtman and Jessie (O'Neal) Wilkinson. David is survived by two children, Ryan Wilkinson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Danielle Wilkinson of Charlotte, North Carolina; his brother, Dale Wilkinson of Ocean Springs, Mississippi; and his nephew, Jake Wilkinson of Biloxi, Mississippi. David graduated in 1972 from Jacksonville High School. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Illinois River National Wildlife & Fish Refuge, 19031 E. County Road 2110N, Havana, IL 62644.



