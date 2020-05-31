Or Copy this URL to Share

WAVERLY — DAVID G. COPELIN, 66, of Waverly died May 28. Cremation was accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when family and friends can meet. In the meantime, start putting together your memories and stories that we can share. Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home is in change of arrangements. Please visit the on-line story at www.airsman-hires.com

