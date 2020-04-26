David G. Nielsen, 79, of Jacksonville, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 23, 1940, in Belleville, the son of Charles Everett and Dorothy Grieve Nielsen. He married Tonia Egner in 1965 in Carbondale and she survives.
He is also survived by one son, Neil Nielsen of Columbia, Missouri; one daughter, Christy (T.J.) Hammerstrom of St. Paul, Minnesota; and five grandchildren, Nathaniel Nielsen of Murphysboro, Tennessee, David Nielsen and Daelynn Nielsen, both of Bloomfield, New Mexico, and Ryker Nielsen and Rylie Nielsen, both of Columbia, Missouri.
Mr. Nielsen earned his undergraduate and Master's Degree from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. He taught for several years at School of the Ozarks in Branson, Missouri. In the 1970's he moved to Jacksonville and taught at Jacksonville High School until his retirement. He had served as a volunteer for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum for many years. David enjoyed dancing, especially ballroom dancing. He loved playing in the family pool with his grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Prairie Heart Institute. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 26, 2020