David Harold Wilson, 69, of rural Franklin passed away unexpectedly early Thursday, March 25, 2020, in Springfield.

He was born July 20, 1950, in Jacksonville, the son of George and Margie Miner Wilson.

David is survived by three children, Laura and Tonya, both of Franklin, and Luke of Gulfport, Mississippi; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his parents, George and Margie Wilson of Jacksonville; and his sister, Jane Tavender of Jacksonville.

David was a 1968 graduate of Franklin High School, where he was active in Future Farmers of America. He belonged to the American Hereford Association and in 1970 received the American Farmer degree. He served two years in the Unites States Army as a military policeman before returning to Franklin, where he spent the remainder of his life farming. He served as secretary of the Rees Elevator Board for nearly 40 years.

David was a lifetime member of Durbin United Methodist Church. He enjoyed Civil War history and collecting Zippo rulers and Case pocketknives. David served the Lord through his love of the land and his family.

A private service will be held with burial at Franklin Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Durbin United Methodist Church. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.