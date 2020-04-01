CARROLLTON — David J. Fraley, 61, of Carrollton passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home in Berdan.

Born in Jerseyville on Sept. 5, 1958, he was the son of the late Leland and Theresa (Tepen) Fraley.

He married the former Gail Ham on June 10, 1983, and she survives. Also surviving are their children, Samantha Fraley of Carrollton, Eric (wife, Cathy) Fraley of Carrollton, Tina (husband, Josh) Lahr of Brighton and Mike (wife, Katie) Fraley of Carrollton; grandchildren, Myles, Aliya, Daisy and Kolten; and siblings, James Fraley of Tennessee, Catherine (Dan) Brock of Kansas, Bernard Fraley of Missouri, Patrick Fraley of Kansas and Dennis (Susan) Fraley of Nebraska.

Dave retired from the Illinois Department of Transportation after 28 years. He enjoyed farming, camping, his tractors, and spending time with his family and friends. He was involved in many things throughout his life, including the school board, coaching and watching his grandchildren play.

Because of current regulations, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John's School or BJC Hospice, care of Airsman-Hires Funeral Home , P.O. Box 112, Carrollton, IL 62016. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.